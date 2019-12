A 33-year-old student of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College was found dead near the gate of Daly College in the Azad Nagar area on Tuesday morning in Indore. The deceased identified as pre-final year student Bhurelal Waskel was living in a rented accommodation in Ajaybag area of the city. Citing injury marks on his face, shoulder and neck, the family of the deceased has alleged that he has been murdered, but the police have stated otherwise.