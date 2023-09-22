Indore Observes World Car-Free Day; Prominent Citizens Use Two-wheelers, Public Transport

Many prominent citizens and bureaucrats in Indore were seen riding two-wheelers or using public transport, as the city observed World Car-Free Day on Friday.

Judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the city's mayor and bureaucrats ditched their cars and opted to use smaller vehicles for their commute during the day.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava had appealed to residents of Indore, ranked the cleanest city in the country, to observe World Car-Free Day.

Setting an example, Bhargava was seen riding an electric bike and using public transport — a gesture that turned heads.

"We had appealed to common people and prominent citizens to celebrate World Car-Free Day to protect the environment and reduce the pressure of heavy traffic on the city roads," the mayor told reporters here.

Considering the rapid urbanisation, the need of the hour is for citizens to use public transport for their commute, he said.

The mayor's appeal evoked a mixed response, as some people were seen driving cars amidst rains in the city.