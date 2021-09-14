Indore Reports 17 New Dengue Cases In Single Day, Bringing Total To 139

In the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, a total of 17 new Dengue cases were reported in a single day, according to Indore Chief Medical Health Officer Dr BS Sethia. With these 17 new cases discovered on Sunday, the district's total number of dengue patients has risen to 139. Dr Sethia also stated that the district government has begun anti-mosquito fogging to prevent the sickness from spreading.

"The district administration is holding a larva survey and also conducting fumigation to kill the larva in the district," said Dr Sethia.

He explained that six more instances of COVID-19 were detected on Sunday from the same household. Four patients were fully vaccinated, and two were partially vaccinated in the six cases. According to him, the district has 36 current cases. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that an anti-mosquito fogging drive would be held on September 15 in the state to combat the spread of dengue fever. The Chief Minister will be there.

Dengue in MP

On Sunday, an official stated that more than 2,400 people have been infected with dengue fever in Madhya Pradesh so far this year, with 95 of them seeking treatment in the state's various hospitals. According to Dr Himanshu Jayswar, MP programme officer (for vector-borne illness control), the admission rate of dengue patients in hospitals was around 20%. “More than 2,400 people have been infected by dengue in MP so far since January 1 this year,” he said.

According to him, the mosquito-borne sickness sickened the most individuals in the Mandsaur district this year, with 800 people admitted to hospitals. Dengue patients were admitted at a rate of 20% in Mandsaur hospitals, he claimed.

According to Bhopal district malaria officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey, dengue fever was previously only observed in urban areas, but it is now being detected in rural regions. "In urban areas, mosquitoes thrive in stagnant water accumulated in objects like coolers, plant pots and trays. Since people in rural areas also have these items now, the infection is being reported from there as well," the official said. He encouraged people to sleep with mosquito nets, wear long-sleeved clothing, and change the water in their containers every seven days.

Dengue fever is a viral infection spread by mosquitos that cause high fever, headaches, rashes, and muscle and joint discomfort.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Image: PTI/Unsplash/RepresentativeImage