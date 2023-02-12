Indore Square Named After Journalist Who Died In 2019 Road Accident

A street square in Indore in Madhya Pradesh was named after a journalist who died at the same spot in an accident in February 2019, a civic official said on Sunday.

The Pipliyahana square was named after journalist Mahendra Bafna in a ceremony on Saturday evening, which was attended Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola, Indore Development Authority chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda, journalists and the deceased's kin.

Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was not present but a letter he sent as tribute to Bafna was read out by Mendola.

