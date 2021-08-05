Indore STF Arrests 7 In Connection To Hawala Transactions, Seizes Rs 70.10 Lakhs From Wall

The Indore Police Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday has arrested seven people for their involvement in a hawala racket. They have also seized a huge amount of cash from a secret wall chamber.

STF busts hawala racket in Indore

According to Manish Khatri, STF Superintendent of Police, Indore, the Special Task Force of the Indore unit arrested seven people from a flat in connection to hawala transactions and have also seized a lumpsum amount of Rs 70.10 lakhs from a secret chamber inside a wall of the flat.

All of the seven accused are residents of Gujarat, confirmed STF SP. Furthermore, he provided details on other items seized from the flat which included a currency counting machine, several mobile phones, calculators, and so on.

The accused themselves confessed about the secret chamber build inside the wall, after which the compartment was opened and a bag with the cash was recovered from it.

The raid was carried out by the Indore STF team after receiving information about an ongoing hawala transaction going on in a flat at the Nakoda Complex at Jawara Compound, Indore. All of the seven accused have been identified as Suresh Solanki, Mehul, Rajendra, Prasad, Dashrath, Ajay and Vijay. The income tax authorities have been informed about the case and investigations are currently underway.

Earlier, Amravati police had seized cash worth Rs 3.5 crore from two SUVs. The money was said to be hawala money and six people were arrested in the connection.

