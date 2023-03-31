Last Updated:

Indore Temple Tragedy: As Death Toll Climbs To 35, Here's A List Of Other Temple Tragedies

The death toll from the collapse of ‘bavdi’ (stepwell) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore temple during the Ram Navami celebration rose to 35 on Friday.

Simran Singh
The death toll from the collapse of the roof of an ancient ‘bavdi’ (a large stepwell) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore temple during the Ram Navami celebration rose to 35 on Friday morning. As Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple's roof collapsed on Thursday during Ram Navami celebrations in Indore's Patel Nagar area, numerous people fell into a stepwell.

Madhya Pradesh police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Emergency and Response Force (SDERF), and the district administration are jointly carrying out rescue operations, which started on Thursday and are still underway.

"18 people were admitted to the hospital, out of which 2 people have been discharged. 35 people died. One person is still missing. Army, NDRF & SDRF teams are conducting search & rescue operations," said Indore Collector Dr Ilayaraja T.

It is estimated that the stepwell and temple are 60 years old. Around 20 to 25 people, according to eyewitnesses, were performing a "havan" on the terrace built over the stepwell. The weight caused the bavdi to fall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences and took to Twitter to  announce an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of the Indore accident victims.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh (each) from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate tragedy in Indore today. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 (each)," tweeted PM Modi.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended condolences over the death of people in the stepwell collapse and wished quick recovery to those injured.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Here is a list of Temple tragedies in the past 10 years

  • August 27, 2003: As many as 39 people were killed and over 140 injured in a stampede during the holy bath at the Kumbh Mela in the Nashik district of Maharashtra.
  • January 25, 2005: During an annual pilgrimage to the Mandhardevi temple in Maharashtra's Satara region, more than 340 devotees were crushed to death and hundreds more were hurt. When worshippers broke open coconuts, the steps became slick, which led to some individuals falling and getting hurt.
  • August 3, 2008: At least 162 people died and as many as 47 sustained injuries in a stampede triggered by rumours of rockslides at Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.
  • September 30, 2008: As many as 250 devotees died and nearly 60 were injured in a stampede triggered by rumours of a bomb going off at Chamunda Devi temple in Jodhpur.
  • November 8, 2011: Over 20 people were killed in a stampede in Haridwar at Har-ki-Pauri ghat on the banks of the Ganga river in Uttarakhand.
  • November 19, 2012: As many as 20 people were killed and several were injured as a makeshift bridge caved in, triggering a stampede during Chhath Puja at Adalat Ghat on the bank of the river Ganga in Patna.
  • October 13, 2013: As many as 115 people died and over 100 were injured in a stampede during Navratri festivities near Ratangarh temple in the Datia district of Madhya Pradesh. 
  • October 3, 2014: In a stampede, as many as 32 people were killed and 26 others injured at Gandhi Maidan in Patna after the Dussehra celebrations ended.
  • January 1, 2022: Nearly 12 people died and over 12 sustained injuries in a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, triggered by a heavy rush of devotees.
