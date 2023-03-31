Indore Temple Tragedy: As Death Toll Climbs To 35, Here's A List Of Other Temple Tragedies

The death toll from the collapse of the roof of an ancient ‘bavdi’ (a large stepwell) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore temple during the Ram Navami celebration rose to 35 on Friday morning. As Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple's roof collapsed on Thursday during Ram Navami celebrations in Indore's Patel Nagar area, numerous people fell into a stepwell.

Madhya Pradesh police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Emergency and Response Force (SDERF), and the district administration are jointly carrying out rescue operations, which started on Thursday and are still underway.

Stepwell collapse | 35 bodies retrieved till now, one person still missing. Teams of NDRF and Army conducting search and rescue. CM will be visiting the hospital to meet the injured today: Makrand Deoskar, Police Commissioner, Indore pic.twitter.com/ksWjVkuawr — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 31, 2023

"18 people were admitted to the hospital, out of which 2 people have been discharged. 35 people died. One person is still missing. Army, NDRF & SDRF teams are conducting search & rescue operations," said Indore Collector Dr Ilayaraja T.

It is estimated that the stepwell and temple are 60 years old. Around 20 to 25 people, according to eyewitnesses, were performing a "havan" on the terrace built over the stepwell. The weight caused the bavdi to fall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences and took to Twitter to announce an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of the Indore accident victims.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh (each) from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate tragedy in Indore today. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 (each)," tweeted PM Modi.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended condolences over the death of people in the stepwell collapse and wished quick recovery to those injured.

इंदौर में हुए हादसे में कई लोगों के निधन के समाचार से मुझे गहरा दुःख हुआ है। सभी शोक-संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मैं गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती हूं तथा घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 30, 2023

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

