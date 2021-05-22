Indore: Two Women Arrested By Gawli Police For Alleged Espionage; Investigation On

In a shocking case, police on Saturday, police have arrested two women on suspicion of espionage from Mahu village in Indore. Gawli Police and ATS are currently interrogating the two women on espionage activities. Sources state that an Indian Army official is also under suspicion in the same case.

2 women arrested for espionage

Speaking to reporters, Indore IG Hari Narayan Chari Mishra said, "Police are investigating based on inputs. The interrogation is being done on espionage charges. Mobile, laptops are also being investigated".

Other espionage arrests

In February, the NIA filed a supplementary charge sheet against an Indian agent of Pakistan's spy agency ISI Rajakbhai Kumbhar for his alleged involvement in espionage. The case was initially registered in January last year in Lucknow after the arrest of Md. Rashid of Uttar Pradesh's Chandoli district for supplying sensitive information, photos and videos of vital installations of strategic importance to ISI operatives based in Pakistan. Kumbhar, who was arrested on September 30 last year, had visited Pakistan twice on legal documents and during his return in the course of second visit, he had come in contact with Pakistani ISI operatives Hamid and joined the conspiracy with the co-accused, the NIA official said.

Previously in September 2020, Delhi police revealed that journalist Rajeev Sharma had been was picked up from his Pitampura residence on September 14 after he was allegedly found to be in possession of classified defence documents. Sharma has been in journalism for 40 years and has worked for several media houses like - United News of India (UNI), Tribune, Free Press Journal, Sakaal, Hindustan Times, Times of India and Chinese mouthpiece Global Times. Delhi police claimed that Sharma had been in contact with Chinese intelligence officers since 2016 via his two accomplices - a Chinese national and a Nepalese national, who were also arrested.

Police claimed that Sharma had come in contact with a Chinese officer named Michael via Linkedin, and was invited to a Chinese city where he was given lucrative offers to share information. Talking about the shell company dealing allegedly with medicine sale, set up by the Chinese and Nepalese individual for the alleged spying, police stated that Sharma received huge amounts via Hawala transactions. Police added that Sharma was contacted by another Chinese intelligence official - George, in 2019 where sensitive information regarding Army deployment, procurement and India- China relations was allegedly passed on. Several meetings were allegedly held in various places like Laos, Maldives.