Indore: Woman Traces Missing Husband Among Elderly Homeless 'dumped' Outside The City

The viral video of the homeless elderly people being 'dumped' oustide the city by the Indore civic body caused a major outrage across the country, however, the incident also helped a woman trace her husband who had gone missing. When the video of some homeless people being 'dumped' in the outskirts of Indore started circulating on social media, a woman named Pushpa Salvi managed to recognise her missing husband, Anil Salvi.

The mentally-challenged man left his home last month after which the woman was unable to trace him and eventually lodged a missing person's report with the police. After seeing the visuals of homeless people sitting on Nipania bypass road on the city's outskirts she spotted her husband.

"I had filed a missing person's report at Chandan Nagar police station after I did not find him. On January 29, I got a call from someone that my husband was found in Nipania area following which I took a taxi to go there," said the woman.

The woman also said she did not know the exact location and the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) employees guided the cab driver. 'My husband was lying down there with five-seven other elderly persons,' said the woman alleging the IMC staff didn't help her in bringing her husband back home. On January 29, the woman took her husband to the mental hospital and after treatment, she brought her husband back home.

CM Shivraj Suspends Indore IMC Official

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday suspended an Indore Municipal Corporation official after videos of homeless people being driven out of the city and dropped near a village in biting cold went viral on social media. IMC Deputy Commissioner Pratap Solanki was placed under suspension and attached to the Urban Development Directorate in Bhopal, while two civic staff were dismissed from service.

"Inhuman treatment towards the elderly will not be tolerated at any cost. Every aged person should get respect, love and honour. This is our culture and also human religion," CM Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi.

आज इंदौर में नगर निगम कर्मचारियों द्वारा वृद्धजनों के साथ अमानवीय व्यवहार के संबंध में मुझे जानकारी मिली।



इस मामले में जिम्मेदार नगर निगम उपायुक्त सहित दो कर्मचारियों को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित करने और कलेक्टर इंदौर को बुजुर्गों की समुचित देखभाल करने का निर्देश दिया है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 29, 2021

IMC Workers dumps Homeless Elderly outside Indore

A disturbing video of the incident, shot by locals was widely shared online which shows the municipal team trying to unload homeless people off a truck parked on the side of the highway. However, they were forced to bring them back after villagers in the Kshipra area noticed them and refused to let the elderly people be abandoned in the bitter cold.

(With PTI Inputs)