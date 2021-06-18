Indore: Yoga Book 'Sun Salutations' By 9-year-old Twins Earns Appreciation From Dalai Lama

Nine-year-old twins from Indore, Devyani Bharadwaj and Shivranjani Bharadwaj wrote a book on Yoga and have named it 'Sun Salutations'. The twin sisters are students of Standard Four. The book has earned much appreciation from the Tibetian Spiritual Leader, Dalai Lama, along with President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

Devyani speaks about the importance of Yoga

Devyani Bharadwaj speaking at the event said, "Both of us sisters used to do Pranayam and Surya Namaskar every morning. It has proved to be very beneficial for us physically. So we thought of writing a book to make it accessible to others, which is now published under the name 'Sun Salutations'. In this book, we have tried to explain Yoga Asanas to children through trees, plants, animals, and encouraged people to perform Yoga." Speaking about their contentment on receiving appreciation from Dalai Lama, she added, "We sent a painting and a letter to the Dalai Lama, to which he replied in Tibetan. We felt very happy and motivated after his reply."

Yoga gives positivity and peace, says Shivranjani Bharadwaj

Another of the twin sister, Shivranjani Bharadwaj spoke about the advantages of Yoga among children, she said, "I have been doing yoga with my mother and my sister for two years now. We have been learning yoga from yoga teachers. I have learned to paint from my mother. I would tell everyone and especially the children that by doing yoga, one receives positivity and peace." Shivranjani also said that she used to paint and make little booklets when she was younger, and she aspires to be a writer one day.

Yoga has helped my children during the lockdown, Smita Bharadwaj (mother)

The mother of the twins informed that her daughters started to write the book a year back when they were eight years old. She noted that for the entire period of lockdown, she along with her daughters have performed Yoga on a regular basis and it has positively impacted their lives. She emphasized that Yoga has a beneficial effect on children's physical and mental health, and thus she felt that the benefits should be out in the world.

She further said, "Due to lockdown staying indoors constantly, makes children depressed or frustrated. So it is better that they do something creative. Both the children have won national and international awards in General Knowledge quizzes, online spelling, and painting competitions. I gave painting brushes, and pens to my children so that they can express themselves with pictures and words. "

Smita noted that the book has been written in English and it is presently available in French and Spanish languages. The Hindi and the Marathi versions of the book are awaited.

Input with ANI, Image Source- ANI