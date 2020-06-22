Indore's Khajrana Police Station All Set To Combat COVID-19 With Latest Equipment

In a bid to tackle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Indore's Khajrana Police Station has taken all necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of virus. Apart from the mandatory sanitisation process, the police station has installed various safety equipment like thermal screening at the entrance, oximeter and the ultraviolet wave box which is made for complainants or those bringing any documents, in order to sanitise the papers.

Khajrana police station is probably the first station in Madhya Pradesh where such equipment and arrangements have been made at a low cost. Moreover, the type of equipment installed in the police station is also exemplary for other departments.

Before entering the police station, a sanitary tray has been placed to sanitize the shoes and slippers, after which the constable wearing PPE kit will sanitise everyone's hand followed by the screening and pulse check, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) SKS Tomar told ANI.

"A window has been made for the complainants, which is covered with glass. Mic and speakers are placed on both sides to talk and listen to the complainant. A box has also been made to take in which the complaint or documents will be kept and the same document will be sanitized with ultra violet and reach the policeman sitting inside, on other side of the window," said Tomar.

In April, Khajrana police station in-charge Santosh Singh was found positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. He successfully defeated the virus and returned to his duty.

"In the cabin of the station in-charge, mics and speakers have been arranged for CCTV surveillance and instructions. Also the table of Santosh Singh, the station in-charge who had tested positive, has also been covered with glass," Tomar said.

COVID-19 situation in Indore

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district rose to 4,329 on Sunday after 41 more people tested positive for the disease, a health official said. As many as 1,788 swab samples were tested in the district in the last 24 hours and out of these, 41 came out positive for coronavirus, Indores Chief Medical and Health Officer M P Sharma said.

