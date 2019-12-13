INDRA 2019: Naval Leg Of India, Russia Tri-service Exercise Takes Place In Goa

The Indian and Russian armed forces held a joint review meeting at the Naval Air Station INS Hansa in Goa on Friday, December 12 during the naval phase of the ongoing tri-service exercise ‘INDRA-2019’.

Flag Officer Commanding Goa Naval Area, Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil along with senior officers from the Indian Navy and Russian Federation Navy attended the joint review meeting.

The tri-services exercise will be conducted in India from December 10-19 simultaneously at Babina, Pune, and Goa. The INDRA series of exercise began in 2003 and the first joint Tri-Services Exercise was conducted in 2017.

#INDRA2019 - The Second edition of bilateral Tri-Services Exercise INDRA commences with Joint Opening Ceremony at #Babina today.

The IAF contingent comprises of Su-30MKI, Mirage-2000, LCA (ADA), MI-17V5 helicopters, AN-32 aircraft along with AEW&C and GARUD Commandos. pic.twitter.com/XinvbQYDB0 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 11, 2019

Company sized mechanised contingents, fighter and transport aircraft as well as ships of respective Army, Air Force and Navy, participate in the exercise over ten days. The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability and develop understanding in order to effectively tackle common security challenges.

The opening ceremony for the Naval leg of Indo-Russian tri-services exercise was held at Mormugao Harbour on 11 December 2019. INS ships Tarkash, Aditya and Russian Federation Navy (RuFN) ships Yaroslav Mudry, Viktor Konetsky and Yelnya are participating in this year's exercise.

Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil said at a press conference, “We are confident that the skills earned by our personnel would help in the execution of maritime operational tasks while promoting joint operations.”

This year, the naval component of the exercise would be held in two phases. The harbour phase would be held in Goa from 10 to 15 December 2019 and encompass planning conferences, professional interactions, cultural visits, sports fixtures and formal calls between Flag Officers and Senior Officers of the participating navies.

