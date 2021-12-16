Indrani Mukerjea Claims 'Sheena Bora Is Alive And In J&K' In A Letter To CBI Director

In a massive development, ex-INX media executive, Indrani Mukerjea has written a letter to CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal, claiming that her daughter Sheen Bora is alive and in Jammu-Kashmir, report sources. Mukerjea, who is accused of murdering Bora, has claimed in the letter that she came across a woman in prison who said she met Sheena Bora in Kashmir. Urging CBI to hunt for Bora in the Union territory, Murkerjea will file an application in Bombay High court along with the letter on December 28.

Indrani Mukerjea claims 'Sheena Bora alive'

In November, the Bombay High Court had refused to grant Mukerjea bail in the Sheena Bora murder case. Mukerjea has argued that the case was based on her driver Shyamvar Rai's statement after he turned approver. Citing health issues, Mukerjea's team sought bail as her health had deteriorated due to long incarceration. Bombay High Court has rejected her bail on multiple occasions. Mukerjea is also arrested in connnection to the INX media scam for which she has now turned approver.

Previously, in 2020, Indrani's ex-husband and co-accused Peter Mukerjea was released out on bail in the Sheena Bora murder case, after four years of incarceration. While Mukerjea was arrested for allegedly being part of the murder conspiracy of his step-daughter Sheena Bora, the Bombay HC ruled that there was no evidence to show his prima facie involvement in the crime. His ex-wife Indrani Mukerjea has been in Byculla jail since her arrest in 2015 for the alleged murder of her daughter.

CBI has already stated that it would end further probe into the Sheena Bora case after filing three chargesheets and two supplementary chargesheets naming Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai, and her former husbands Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea. The CBI has recorded statements of 60 witnesses in the case. Trial began in 2017, two years after Indrani's arrest.

The Sheena Bora murder case

Indrani Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna are the main accused in the murder of Bora on April 24, 2012. The alleged killing of Sheena Bora came to the fore in 2015 when Indrani Mukerjea's driver Shyamwar Rai was arrested in another case. After revealing that he helped Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna dispose off her body, he turned an approver in the case. Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna were arrested by the CBI in April 2015. As per the CBI, Peter Mukerjea entered into a criminal conspiracy along with his then-wife Indrani and Khanna to murder Bora. In the supplementary CBI chargesheet filed in 2016, Peter Mukerjea was charged under Section 302 (murder), Section 120b (Conspiracy) and Section 201 (Destruction of evidence).

