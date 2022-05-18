Indrani Mukerjea Spent 6.5 Years In Prison, Deserved To Be Freed: Sen Adv Mukul Rohatgi

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Indrani Mukerjea in the Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed satisfaction after she was granted bail in the Sheena Bora murder case. Having spent 6.5 years in Mumbai's Byculla prison, Indrani, according to Rohatgi, deserved unconditional release.

A former media executive, Indrani Mukerjea faces trial in the 2012 murder of 25-year-old Sheena Bora, a sensational case that captivated the nation with twists and conspiracy claims. She was arrested in 2015 on charges of murdering Sheena Bora, her daughter from her first marriage, in connivance with her driver Shyamvar Rai and a former husband, Sanjeev Khanna.

Mukerjea had been denied bail multiple times by a special CBI court, however, the Supreme Court said she was entitled to bail as she had "already spent a long time" in prison. "We are granting bail to Indrani Mukerjea because 6.5 years is too long a time," the court ruled today.

Expressing happiness over Mukerjea's release, SC lawyer Mukul Rohatgi said, "The accused has spent nearly 7 years in jail. She has never taken any advantage of the parole. The law makes special dispensation in favor of women even if they are accused of an offense of murder. I am happy that she has got bail."

He hoped that the spirit of this order is followed by all courts and people who have spent 5 to 6 in jail are given unconditional release because it is a constitutional right.

Rohatgi noted that the trial is not likely to end in the near foreseeable future, because there are about 237 witnesses in the case, and the judge was not available for the last year. He further clarified that the bail order does not reflect the merits of the case.

"The order passed by the Supreme court today only recapitulates some of the submissions of the other side. The court has not decided on the trials. It did not comment on the allegations because it was a bail order. The court very carefully and rightly granted release," the senior advocate said.

Sheena Bora murder case

Sheena Bora went missing in April 2012 and Indrani told friends that Sheena - whom she always pretended was her sister - had moved to the US. Sheena's murder became known after her half-burnt body was dug up from a forest near Mumbai in May 2012.

The body was found after Indrani Mukerjea's driver, arrested in a separate case, gave a statement to the police. He alleged that Sheena was strangled by her mother inside a car.

Months later, Indrani's husband, Peter Mukerjea was arrested on charges of taking part in the murder conspiracy. He was granted bail in 2020 after judges noted that it was a case of circumstantial evidence.

While still in jail, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea filed for divorce, ending their 17-year relationship in 2019.

In 2021, Indrani Mukerjea claimed that Sheena Bora was alive and had been spotted by a fellow prisoner in Srinagar. The claim was rubbished by the CBI as a "figment of her imagination".

The CBI had recently told a special court in Mumbai that its investigations in the Sheena Bora murder were over. Some 60 witnesses have recorded their statements in the trial, which started in 2017.