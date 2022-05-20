Indrani Mukerjea Walks Out Of Jail After 6.5 Years Post Bail In Sheena Bora Murder Case

After the Supreme Court granted her bail in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea walked out of the Byculla prison on Friday after 6.5 years. Accompanied by her lawyer Sana Raes Khan, the former media executive, made her way out of the prison, smiling and waving to the media. In her first statement, to the reporters, she said that she was 'extremely happy'.

#BREAKING | 'I am very happy': Indrani Mukerjea walks out of Byculla jail after more than six years.



Tune in to watch here-https://t.co/bbyaMwOij9 pic.twitter.com/TRi7J5AT1O — Republic (@republic) May 20, 2022

Indrani Mukerjea granted bail

Mukerjea, 50, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 6.5 years after she was arrested in the murder case. The apex court while granting her bail held that the case was based on circumstantial evidence. Making it clear that they were not commenting on the merit of the case, the bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai and AS Bopanna held that 'Even if the 50 per cent of witnesses are given up by the prosecution, the trial would not be over soon".

The SC's order came on Mukerjea's plea filed in February challenging the Bombay High Court order dated December 16, 2021, denying her bail.

The Sheena Bora murder case

Indrani Mukerjea and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna are the main accused in the murder of Bora on April 24, 2012. The alleged killing of Sheena Bora came to the fore in 2015 when Mukerjea's driver Shyamwar Rai was arrested in another case. After revealing that he helped Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna dispose of her body, he turned an approver in the case. Mukerjea and Khanna were arrested by the CBI in April 2015.

On November 19, 2015, her then-husband Peter Mukerjea was arrested by CBI for allegedly being part of the murder conspiracy. As per the CBI, Peter Mukerjea entered into a criminal conspiracy along with Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna to murder Bora. In the supplementary CBI chargesheet filed in 2016, Peter Mukerjea was charged under Section 302 (murder), Section 120B (conspiracy) and Section 201 (Destruction of evidence). Ruling that there was no evidence to show his prima facie involvement in the crime, the Bombay HC granted him bail and Peter Mukerjea was released from jail on March 20, 2020.