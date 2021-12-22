Indrani Mukerjea's Lawyer Claims 'Lady Officer Met Sheena Bora At Dal Lake'

In another twist in the Sheena Bora murder case, prime accused Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer on Wednesday claimed that a lady officer met Sheena in the summer of 2021. Mukerjea's lawyer Sana R Khan revealed that her client had informed her of a lady officer meeting Sheena Bora on June 24, Dal Lake. The lady officer is ready to record her statement before the CBI, she said.

"I've been informed by my client Indrani Mukherjea that a lady officer has informed her that she met Sheena Bora on June 24 near Dal Lake. This officer is ready to record her statement before CBI. We'll file an application to direct CBI to conduct a fair probe," Sana R Khan told Republic TV.

Earlier, Indrani had claimed that a women inmate told her that Sheena was alive in Jammu and Kashmir. The inmate is ready to record detailed statements about the meeting before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), she claimed. Even with the explosive revelations coming into the picture, Republic has learned that the matter will not be taken up by the CBI until and unless there is an intervention from the court. The former INX media executive is expected to make the submissions with respect to this claim, in the next court hearing.

'Sheena Bora is Alive': Indrani Mukerjea

On December 16, Indrani Mukerjea claimed that her daughter Sheena Bora is alive and has been spotted in Jammu and Kashmir. She made the massive claim in a letter addressed to CBI and urged the investigation agency to hunt for Bora in the Union Territory.

Thereafter, Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer Sana Raees Khan in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network stated that the contents of the letter will be shared with the special CBI court on the next date of the hearing. She stated, "I am going to request the court to direct the CBI to record the statement of the jail inmate who met Sheena, as is requested by Indrani in the letter."

In jail since 2015 for the murder of her daughter, Indrani has always maintained that Sheena Bora has not been murdered and is alive. Notably, when Sheena went 'missing', no missing complaint was lodged by her family members. It was Indrani Mukerjea who told everyone that she moved to the United States for her studies. However, on May 23, 2012, the Maharashtra Police found a decomposed body in Maharashtra's Raigad district and in 2015 recovered Sheena Bora's passport from Dehradun busting all claims of her 'moving abroad'.