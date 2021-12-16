Indrani Mukerjea's Lawyer Confirms Letter To CBI; 'Sheena Bora Alive' Claim In Court Next

After Indrani Mukerjea's letter to CBI, her lawyer Sana Raees Khan in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Thursday confirmed that the former INX media executive had received information of her daughter Sheena Bohra being alive, and living in Jammu and Kashmir. As per Sana Raees Khan, Indrani Mukerjea has requested that the statement of her jail inmate, who provided her with the information, be recorded by the CBI.

Sana Raees Khan stated that the contents of the letter will be shared with the special CBI court on the next date of the hearing. She added, "I am going to request the court to direct the CBI to record her statement."

In jail since 2015 for the murder of her daughter, Indrani has always maintained that Sheena has not been murdered and is alive and had gone abroad for her education in 2012, although Indrani could never prove her claims in any way.

Sheena Bora murder case

The case first came to light after the arrest of Indrani's driver, Shyamvar Rai. During the interrogation, he confessed to having murdered Sheena Bora and dumped her body in the Raigad district of Maharashtra in April 2012. He also told Mumbai Police that he killed Sheena along with Indrani Mukerjea and her second husband Sanjeev Khanna.

CBI, which took over the case from the Mumbai Police, before the court alleged that Indrani Mukerjea killed her daughter Sheena Bora (Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from her first husband) with Sanjeev because she was furious over the relationship between her, and Rahul Mukerjea, son of Peter Mukerjea (third husband of Indrani Mukerjea).

Peter Mukerjea was also in jail for being a part of the Sheen Bora murder case, but he was recently granted bail by the Bombay High Court, which observed that there was 'no evidence' to show his prima facie involvement in the crime. Indrani Mukerjea, along with Sanjeev Khanna, however, did not get any relief from the Bombay High Court and are still in jail.

"We will be approaching the Supreme Court," lawyer Sana Raees Khan said when asked about the measures that Indrani Mukerjea's team was thinking of resorting to.

Image: PTI