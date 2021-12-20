Indrani Mukerjea's Lawyer Shares Another Big Claim; 'Inmate Met Sheena Bora At Dal Lake'

Days after the 'Sheena Bora is alive' claim, prime accused Indrani Mukerjea has come forward with another new revelation. Speaking to Republic TV, Sheena Bora's lawyer revealed that a woman inmate told Indrani that she had met Sheena Bora on June 24, 2021, in Dal lake, Srinagar. Moreover, the inmate is ready to record detailed statements about the meeting before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"CBI must take this into cognisance and record the inmate’s statement as this will change the course of the case," said Indrani Mukerjea's counsel.

Even with the explosive revelations coming into the picture, Republic has learnt that the matter will not be taken up by the CBI until and unless there is an intervention from the court. The former INX media executive is expected to make the submissions with respect to this claim, in the next court hearing. She has applied for bail before the Supreme Court and has alleged that there are 'inconsistencies' in the forensic report.

'Sheena Bora is Alive': Indrani Mukerjea

On December 16, Indrani Mukerjea claimed that her daughter Sheena Bora is alive and has been spotted in Jammu and Kashmir. Mukerjea, who has been in jail since 2015 made the massive claim in a letter addressed to CBI and urged the investigation agency to hunt for Bora in the Union Territory. According to Mukerjea, the prime accused in Bora's murder, she came across a woman in prison who said that she met Sheena Bora in Kashmir.

Thereafter, Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer Sana Raees Khan in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network stated that the contents of the letter will be shared with the special CBI court on the next date of the hearing. She stated, "I am going to request the court to direct the CBI to record the statement of the jail inmate who met Sheena, as is requested by Indrani in the letter."

In jail since 2015 for the murder of her daughter, Indrani has always maintained that Sheena Bora has not been murdered and is alive. Notably, when Sheena went 'missing', no missing complaint was lodged by her family members. It was Indrani Mukerjea who told everyone that she moved to the United States for her studies. However, on May 23, 2012, the Maharashtra Police found a decomposed body in Maharashtra's Raigad district and in 2015 recovered Sheena Bora's passport from Dehradun busting all claims of her 'moving abroad'.

Image: PTI