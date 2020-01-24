'Students Speaking Against CAA Have Not Become Hindustanis Yet': Indresh Kumar

Indresh Kumar of the RSS spoke to Republic TV regarding the remarks passed by former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) President Faizul Hasan and said that he is trying to provoke the people of the country and is 'anti-National'.

'They are promoting religious prosecution in neighboring countries'

Kumar said, "To speak against CAA is like permitting the torture of minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Not only this, it permits the torture of the Muslim minorities from all three-nation. In AMU, JNU or Jamia, the youth who are speaking up against CAA have not become Hindustanis yet. Even today, their voice and their mindset is anti-India and anti-Hindustani."

The remarks were in reference to the statement made on Thursday. Hasan said that Indian Muslims can destroy everything if they want and no one will be able to stop them. Addressing an anti-CAA rally at the AMU campus on Thursday evening, Hasan in a shocking remark said that Indian Muslims are quiet due to their patience. He added that they are silent because their community has fought for the nation. Quoting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement that action will be taken against rioters, he threatened that "they can destroy and vandalise everything if they want to."

He said: "Yogi Adityanath has given a statement to those who are protesting against NRC and CAA saying that he will bring them down to a level where their seven generations would not be able to create any ruckus. If you want to see patience, you can see that in Indian Muslims. From 1974 to 2020, it is the Muslims who are patiently witnessing everything. We never tried to break India, if we would have then no one would be able to stop us. We are from a community that if we decide to destroy then we won't leave any country... We will end it. But we have fought for the country have sacrificed, now we won't do this."

