Indus Waters Treaty: Why Did India Issue Notice To Pakistan On The Pact? | Explained

India has sent a notice to Pakistan seeking modifications in the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in view of Islamabad's "intransigence" for implementing more than a six-decade old treaty, on the issues related to cross-border rivers, as per government sources.

The notice that has been issued to Islamabad from Delhi on January 25, by respective commissioners for Indus waters, will intiate the process for bringing changes into the treaty that was signed on September 19, 1960.

India issues notice to Pakistan on IWT

Sources stated that the notice for modification was to provide Pakistan with an opportunity to enter into intergovernmental negotiations within 90 days to rectify the material breach of IWT. “This process would also update the IWT to incorporate the lessons learnt over the last 62 years,” a source said.

The treaty was signed by both the countries after nine years of talks, taking the World Bank as a signatory on the treaty that asks for exchange of cooperation and information between both the countries on the usage of waters of various cross-border rivers.

As per the information gathered, India issued the notice in view of Pakistan's "intransigence" to find a solution for the differences with the Kishenganga and Ratle Hydroelectric Projects. The notice was issued according to the guidelines in Article XII (3) of the IWT.

Treaty may get modified from time to time

The issue has been sent to Islamabad under Article XII (3) of the IWT. The provision says, "The provisions of this Treaty may from time to time be modified by a duly ratified treaty concluded for that purpose between the two Governments.”

About the pact of Indus Waters between India and Pakistan

Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) was inked on September 19, 1960, between India and Pakistan. World Bank functioned the signatory. The IWT has been showcased as an international model of sanctity between two nations whose ideas do not align with each other. The IWT has survived the Indo-Pak War of 1964 & 1971, and also the 1999 Kargil conflict.

The control of three "eastern rivers" is being provided by IWT, the Beas, Ravi and Sutlej with a mean annual flow of 41 billion cubic metre to India, while control over the waters of the three "western rivers", the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum with a mean annual flow of 99 billion cubic metre was granted to Pakistan.