Industries Threaten Shutdown Over Power Tariff Hike In Karnataka, Demands Tax Reduction

It's been a month and three days since the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has given its nod for a hike in the electricity tariff by 70 paise, highest in a decade. But the industrial sectors across large, small and medium scale categories have now started to feel the pinch with bills skyrocketing and eating into their margins. A delegation of industrialists led by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) president Gopal Reddy met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Power Minister KJ George to discuss the challenges faced by them and submitted a proposal to reduce the taxes too.

Gopal Reddy, while speaking to Republic, stated that they are negotiating with the government and they were promised that the tax per unit of electricity will be reduced. He said, "We are negotiating with the government which has promised that the tax per unit of electricity will be reduced by 0.50 paise for the manufacturing sector. The government has the power to reduce tax and we have submitted a proposal. If the government does not listen to us, we will think of a shutdown. But they have promised to do it at the earliest."

Belagavi Industries Union threatens to shift business to neighbouring states

Public Works Department (PWD) and Belagavi district-in charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi said, "There should a clarification and I need more time to learn about the hike in electricity fares. We need more time to understand why the electricity rate has been hiked by almost 3 times." The minister also expressed his concerns as the Belagavi Industries Union threatened to shift their business to the neighbouring states.

Lingaiah, an industrialist from Belagavi, while speaking to Republic stated, "We try to make a living, but the steep increase in electricity tariff will cause losses to us by 20 per cent to 30 per cent. MD (Managing Director) of Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited (HESCOM) has provided us with the clarification and we will wait till July. We will decide on whether to shift our industries after that."

As per the sources, 57 paise of the 70 paise hiked by the KERC will be recovered through fixed charges and 13 paise will be recovered through energy charges. Under Section 62 of the Electricity Act, power tariff can be amended only once a year in case of escalation in fuel charges, energy expert Prabhakar explained. He further said, "The government has nothing to say with respect to tariff fixation. Therefore the industrial association asked to reduce the tax from 9 per cent to 3 per cent, which will be beneficial for the MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) sector. The fixed charges and variable cost have undergone a huge change and it means that even if you have not used the amount of electricity, you will have to pay for the minimum slab fixed."

The opposition meanwhile has slammed the government for increasing the electricity tariff. targeting the SIddaramaiah-led Karnataka government, former CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "In November 2022, the ESCOMs (Electricity Supply Companies) must have filed costs and budget, based on which order was to be passed on April 1st. This happens every year. If there's a difference either the government will pay or put it on customers. In March, I had told the officials not to put this on consumers and the government would pay it. Now, they have stopped many of our Yojanas, let them stop this also."

Here's a look at the tariff breakup:

Electricity tariff breakup in urban areas are -

0-50 units - 411.39 paise/unit

51-100 units - 556.39 paise/unit

101-200 units - 711.39 paise/unit

Above 200 units - 816.39 paise/unit

Tariff breakup in rural areas are -

0-50 units - 400 paise/unit

51-100 units - 525 paise/unit

101-200 units - 680 paise/unit

Above 200 units - 765 paise/unit