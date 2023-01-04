A bizarre incident has come to the fore wherein an inebriated man urinated on a female co-passenger on a Air India. The shocking incident happened on November 26, 2022 in the business class of the flight AI102 that was enroute from New York to Delhi. The drunk man not only urinated but also flashed his private parts to the woman passenger for quite sometime and only left after other onboard passengers asked him to leave.

According to an Air India official, the airline has registered a police complaint in connection with the incident. He further informed that the internal committee of Air India constituted a meeting and has recommended to put the male passenger on 'no-fly list'. The matter is currently under government committee and decision is awaited.

Following this, the Aviation regulator -- Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday has sought a report of the incident from the airline and said "action will be taken against those negligent."

The Delhi Police has said that a FIR will be filed under the Indian Penal Code 354 (a) molestation and can also add section 506 criminal intimidation and IPC 290.

Female passenger shares horrific experience with Tata & Sons Chairperson

The victim woman went on to write a letter to the Chairman of the Board of Tata and Sons, N Chandrasekaran where she also shared her flight experience extremely traumatic and expressed deep disappointment over the incident.

In her letter the woman stated that after lunch was served and the lights were dimmed she was getting ready to sleep. "Within minutes, an inebriated male walked to her seat and unzipped his pants, relieved himself, and continued to expose his private parts until another passenger asked him to return to his seat. The passenger sitting next to me asked him to return to his seat. He did not respond immediately, but after a few moments left the area," the letter read.

The woman passenger further highlighted the deeply unprofessional behaviour of the Air India cabin crew as she was allotted a small seat by one of the senior stewardesses. "When asked for a change of seat, the airline refused and informed there were no seats available. Clearly, the crew did not feel that taking care of a distressed passenger was a priority. At the end of the flight, the staff told me they would get me a wheelchair to ensure that I clear customs as early as possible. However, the wheelchair deposited me at a waiting area, where I waited for 30 minutes, and nobody came to get me. I finally had to clear customs on my own and collected the luggage by myself - all in Air India pyjamas and socks,"

