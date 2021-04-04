Ineligible People Being Registered For Vaccine: Centre Blocks New Bookings For Frontliners

The Centre directed states and Union Territories on Saturday to discontinue new registrations for COVID-19 vaccination of healthcare workers and frontline workers to prevent some ineligible beneficiaries in this category who were getting their names enlisted in violation of the guidelines.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter that registration of those aged 45 years and above will continue to be permitted on the Co-WIN portal, and asked the states/UTs to ensure universal vaccination of already registered healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) at the earliest.

"Various inputs have been received from different sources that in some of the COVID-19 vaccination centers (CVCs), some ineligible beneficiaries are being registered as HCWs and FLWs and are getting vaccinated in complete violation of the prescribed guidelines," Bhushan said in the letter.

He added, "This issue was discussed with state representatives and domain knowledge experts in the NEGVAC meeting today, and as per the recommendation of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), it has been decided that no fresh registrations in categories of HCWs and FLWs will be allowed with immediate effect. Registrations of persons aged 45 years and above will continue to be permitted on Co-WIN portal."

COVID-19 Vaccination In India

More than 7.59 Crore COVID19 vaccine doses have been administered till Sunday morning, informed the Health Ministry. These include 89,53,552 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 53,06,671 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 96,19,289 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 40,18,526 FLWs (2nd dose), 4,57,78,875 for more than 45 years old(1st Dose) and 7,65,354 for more than 45 years old (2nd dose).

COVID-19 Cases In India

India on Saturday recorded 93,249 new COVID-19 cases in a day, the highest daily rise in around six-and-half-months, taking the nationwide tally of infections to over 1.23 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday. The death toll increased to 1,64,623 with 513 more fatalities in a day.

Image: PTI/ANI