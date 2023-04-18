Infant Dies After Falling Into Pit Dug Up By BWSSB Workers In Bengaluru's Magadi

In a tragic incident, a 2.5-year-old child Kartik died after falling into a pit dug up to install a water pipeline by the Bangalore sewerage board (BWSSB) in Magadi's Gollarahatti.

According to sources, the tragic accident occurred as no warning signs were installed in the area and safety measures were also not taken near the site by the workers.

The child's death has raised questions on the civic agency responsible for the negligence. Soon after the incident came to light, As an FIR has been registered against the BWSSB engineer and contractor, further details are awaited.

Civic Apathy

It is worth noting that this is not the first such incident that occurred due to the negligence of civic agencies. Earlier in March, a seven-year-old was rescued after 24 hours from a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district. However, the boy succumbed to his injuries.