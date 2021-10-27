Infantry Day: IAF recalls Role Of Parashurama Aircraft In Lifting Army Men To J&K In 1947

On the occasion of the 75th Infantry Day on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force recalled the history of vintage aircraft 'Parashurama,' one of the refurbished Dakotas (a type of IAF aircraft), which played an important role in delivering troops of the 1st Sikh Regiment to Srinagar during the 1947 conflict with Pakistan.

Marking a significant landmark in India's military history by commencing induction of troops in the defence of Kashmir valley, Dakotas of No.12 Sqn of then #RIAF landed the 1st boots on ground- 1 Sikh @adgpi- at Srinagar on 27 Oct 1947. This day is marked as the #InfantryDay pic.twitter.com/IwmmF3V83O — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 27, 2021

IAF mentioned, "Marking a significant landmark in India's military history by commencing induction of troops in defence of Kashmir valley, Dakotas of No.12 Sqn of then RIAF landed the 1st boots on the ground- 1 Sikh, Indian Army-at Srinagar on 27 Oct 1947. This day is marked as the Infantry Day."

The IAF also shared images of critical airlifts that spearheaded sustained air operations in support of the Indian Army and civil operations during the war. "During the war, the critical airlift spearheaded sustained aviation operations in support of the Indian Army and civil endeavour. One of the Dakotas, VP905, was later rebuilt and given to the IAF. The aircraft, dubbed Parashurama, is now flying with the IAF Heritage Flight," it added.

Greetings and warm wishes to our brave Infantrymen on the Infantry Day. They are the epitome of unwavering courage and valour. The nation salutes their service and sacrifice while serving the country. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 27, 2021

On the occasion of the 75th Infantry Day, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital on Wednesday. On the occasion of Infantry Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to pay respects to the brave warriors. He wrote, 'Greetings and warm wishes to our brave Infantrymen on the Infantry Day. They are the epitome of unwavering courage and valour. The nation salutes their service and sacrifice while serving the country.'

History of Infantry Day

Every year on October 27, Infantry Day commemorates the landing of the Sikh regiment's first battalion at the Srinagar airbase and further fought battles against the Pakistani army that invaded Kashmir in 1947. The day commemorates Independent India's first military action, which took place in the Kashmir valley on October 27, 1947, in response to Pakistan's first invasion of the Indian land. Achieved by the personnel of the 1st Battalion of the Sikh regiment, they also formed the famed 'The Wall' to fight against Pakistan's evil ambitions who invaded Kashmir. Since then, Infantry Day has been observed every year to commemorate the sacrifice of infantry warriors. As part of this, tributes to those brave hearts are paid at war memorials across the country.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: @IAF_MCC/Twitter