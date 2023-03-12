'Infection Among School Children Common, Parents Should Be Cautious': Dr Nitin Verma

Amid the ongoing fear regarding the spread of the Influenza H3N2 virus, Director of Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Dr Nitin Verma in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV cautioned parents over the contagious nature of the virus. Urging everyone to get vaccinated against the infectious virus, Dr Verma said that the only way to prevent its spread is to get diagnosed.

Q: Schools are shutting down in Delhi and Mumbai because of the spreading Influenza virus. What is that parents can do to curb the spread of the virus in school children?

Ans: “I am a little surprised that we are reporting the virus cases now. We have been reporting the cases for the last three months. I was getting at least 8-9 children infected with the H3N2 virus. The spread is extremely contagious and spreads from one person to another. The infection can very easily spread in a classroom. The infection is symptomatic and diagnosis is something that is very much important. If we can diagnose the disease we can prevent it as well,” Dr Nitin Verma stated while talking about the spread of infection caused by the Influenza virus in children.

“As per my experience, the H3N2 virus has probably now muted. 80% of the children infected with the virus had taken the vaccine. However, this should not divert us from the fact that one of the most important ways to prevent the spread of the virus is vaccination. The flu vaccine is a new vaccine. I would suggest people to take the vaccine, it’s a killed vaccine and doesn’t impact immunity. Everybody should take it,” he added.

Which age group is more vulnerable to the virus?

As per the Indian Medical Association (IMA), this highly contagious virus is more likely to affect individuals belonging to the age group 15 years or above 50 years of age. Children and those with co-morbidities like asthma, diabetes, heart disease, weakened immune systems, and neurological or neurodevelopmental conditions are advised to be more cautious as they are at a higher risk in comparison to others.

The symptoms of the infection are similar to that of any other flu like cough, fever, body ache and headache, sore throat, a runny or stuffy nose, and extreme fatigue. Nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea are also been seen in some patients. According to the IMA, an infection caused by H3N2 generally lasts for five to seven days.