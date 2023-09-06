Infighting In Haryana Congress: Another Clash Reported Between Workers In Faridabad

As the differences between the camps of leader of opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala continues to grow, party workers engaged in another physical altercation on Wednesday in Haryana's Faridabad. According to sources, the clash took place during a party meeting and Surjewala supporters raised slogans against Hooda. This comes just a day after kicks and punches were exchanged between the factions during a district-level party meeting.

High-ranking Congress leaders who hail from Haryana met with the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday to address the escalating internal conflicts within the state unit. Kumari Selja and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala conveyed the concerns of party workers in Haryana regarding the appointments of district in-charges.

Kumari Selja stated after the meeting, "Congress workers in Haryana are a little upset. So we came here to put forth their views (before party president Mallikarjun Kharge). Congressmen are upset with the in-charges that have been appointed in districts of Haryana... If someone promotes factionalism, then it depicts a negative picture (of the party) among people."

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Selja Kumari says, "Congress workers in Haryana are a little upset. So we came here to put forth their views (before party president Mallikarjun Kharge). Congressmen are upset with the in-charges that have been appointed in districts of… pic.twitter.com/GZjzQohSHO — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

Randeep Surjewala echoed similar sentiments, saying, "We came to meet party president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary organisation (KC Venugopal) and put forward the grievances of genuine Congress workers and how they are being sidelined. We have full confidence in party president Mallikarjun Kharge (that these issues will be addressed)."

In'fighting' in Haryana Congress

The internal strife within the Haryana Congress has become increasingly visible in recent days. All India Congress Committee coordinators and state unit coordinators have been conducting meetings across Haryana, gathering feedback from party workers regarding the restructuring of the state Congress. This week-long exercise will continue until September 10, following which a report will be submitted to Haryana party affairs in-charge Deepak Babaria and state unit chief Udai Bhan.

During these meetings, clashes and disputes have erupted in several districts, including Hisar, Jind, and Kurukshetra. Party workers aligned with different factions have openly raised slogans against rival camps, and some have expressed frustration at not being invited to these gatherings.

On Tuesday, a scuffle broke out among Congress supporters in Karnal when some of them protested outside the venue where AICC and other party coordinators were meeting with district-level leaders. Congress leader Om Prakash Saluja reported sustaining injuries during the Karnal scuffle and alleged that workers who had assembled outside were not informed about the meeting. They even claimed to be sidelined as Bhupinder Hooda and Deepender Singh Hooda are dominating the party activities in Haryana.

"Some who are giving sweat and blood for the party are being ignored," one Congress supporter in Karnal lamented. “We will not accept the supremacy of father-son pair,” he said, apparently against former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son, Deepender Singh Hooda, who wield significant influence within the state unit of the party.

Notably, the recent developments come after Congress deputed 11 AICC coordinators and 22 PCC coordinators last week to engage with party workers and leaders in various districts and gather their feedback. Taking a swipe at the internal discord within Congress, Haryana BJP leader Ranbir Gangwa commented in Hisar, "Infighting and factionalism are nothing new in Congress. Congress is a divided house."