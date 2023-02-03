Infighting In Karnataka Cong Intensifies; G Parameshwara Resigns Ahead Of Polls

Karnataka Congress leader G Parameshwara rebelled against his party and resigned from Congress’ poll manifesto committee ahead of the state Assembly elections, scheduled for this year. This came after the Congress leader was allegedly dissatisfied with the way the grand old party was progressing in Karnataka before the polls.

According to the sources, Parameshwara was not present in the manifesto committee attended by Congress state chief DK Shivakumar, AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala and other members of Karnataka Party Congress Committee (KPCC) on Thursday. The meeting was held to take a final call on the list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Notably, G Parameshwara was an important leader of the Congress party and served as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state in the HD Kumaraswamy government. He also served as the KPCC president for two terms.

Congress infighting in Karnataka

The resignation of G Parameshwara came at a time when the party was already witnessing a Siddaramaiah versus DK Shivakumar battle. The infighting between the two leaders started over the chief ministerial post in the upcoming Assembly election in the state.

The fight intensified after reports suggested that senior party leaders were trying to convince Shivakumar to become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka after he played an important role in the party. Shivakumar had earlier stated, “It’s obvious for a state party president to become the Chief Minister.”

However, sources revealed that the top leaders of the party are in touch with the leaders and are trying to solve the issue ahead of the polls.