Infighting In Telangana Congress? 13 Party Leaders Resign From Recently Formed PCC

The infighting in Telangana Congress seems to have intensified with as many as 13 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) members tendering their resignations on Sunday, December 18, protesting against the remarks of some senior leaders that those "migrated" to the Grand Old Party from other parties got prominence.

Among the 13 members who submitted their resignation from the recently-formed PCC are sitting Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) and former legislator Vem Narendar Reddy, PTI reported. Notably, this development came after when former Deputy Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Damodar Rajanarasimha on Saturday, made a veiled attack on former TDP leaders who joined the Congress and asked what message would it give to “original Congress activists” if those who “migrated” to the Congress from other parties got prominence.

In their resignation letter, the Congress leaders mentioned that CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has been running a dictatorial rule in Telangana, adding further that there is a necessity for a strong struggle to dethrone KCR, ANI reported. "There were allegations from Uttam Kumar that over 50% of the PCC members are leaders who recently joined from TDP. This disappointed the leaders who worked for Congress for the last 6 years," the letter read, ANI reported.

Notably, after the Grand Old Party’s poor performance in the recent bypoll to the Munugode Assembly constituency, the Congress state unit has been experiencing internal strife as several party leaders expressed dissatisfaction over the jumbo PCC committees announced on December 10.

