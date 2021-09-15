Infiltration Attempts Being Made Despite Ceasefire Agreement: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh told officials of Jammu Zone that infiltration attempts were being made despite the ceasefire in place. DGP Singh made these remarks while chairing a high-level security review meeting in Jammu on border and highway grids in the region.

There have been seven attempts of infiltration from across the border that has been foiled by security agencies by killing 12 terrorists. The list of counter-terror attacks by security forces has been mentioned.

07 July 2021: One terrorist killed in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri

12 July 2021: Three terrorists killed in Nowshera, Rajouri district (Operation started on June 29; July 08: 2 terrorists killed; July 12: One terrorist killed)

06 August 2021: Two terrorists killed, in Thanamandi, Rajouri

19 August, 2021: One terrorist killed; One Army jawan martyred in Thanamandi, Rajouri.

30 August 2021: Two terrorists killed in Poonch

03 September 2021: Infiltration bid foiled in KG Sector, Poonch; two terrorists killed later on September 07 at PoJK

11 September 2021: One terrorist was killed in the Gambir Mughlan area of Rajouri.

“The meeting was attended by ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, DIG Jammu-Kathua-Samba Atul Goel, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli, AIG Tech Rahul Malik, SSP PCR Haseeb Mughal and other officers. While other DIsG of Jammu Zone and district SSP joined through video conferencing”, a Police spokesperson said.

The DGP told Officers that Pakistan backed terror groups and their associates are continuously attempting to foment trouble in J&K and added that any such attempt would be foiled with fortitude. ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh Range DIsG and District SSP briefed the DGP J&K regarding the security scenario of their respective jurisdictions. DIG JSK Atul Goel gave a presentation regarding the border and Highway grids.

“DGP also underlined maintenance of effective coordination and sharing of each and every valuable information so that immediate action is taken as and when required; also emphasis on identifying and smashing the Over Ground Worker (OWG) networks in the Union Territory and impressed upon the officers to identify the personnel indulging in any corrupt practices and take action against them”, the spokesperson added.

(Image: REPUBLICWORLD)