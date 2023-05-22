Infosys Techie Dies After Car Gets Stuck In Flooded Bengaluru Underpass

An Infosys techie drowned on Sunday, May 21 after her car got stuck in neck-deep water in Bengaluru’s KR Circle underpass. The 22-year-old woman was with her family when the incident occurred.

It is pertinent to note that, the KR Circle underpass is only a short distance away from Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power in Karnataka. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar took charge of their posts just a day ago at Vidhana Soudha on May 20.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s family members were saved by the fire and emergency services personnel. The woman identified as Bhanurekha and others were taken to St Martha’s Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

New CM Siddaramaiah takes cognizance

When Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah learned about the tragedy, he arrived at the hospital to assess the situation. Siddaramaiah offered free medical care for patients admitted to the hospital as well as a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the deceased's kin.

"The family from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh had hired a car and come to see Bengaluru. Bhanurekha works in Infosys. Due to the downpour, the barricade at the underpass fell down and the driver took the risk of crossing the underpass, which she should not have," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Doctors refused to treat Bhanurekha?

When reporters reporting the incident protested that Bhanurekha, who was alive when she was carried to the hospital, was not treated by the doctors on time in the first place, Siddaramaiah responded that he “will have the matter examined and take appropriate action.”

Notably, many people complained that no action had been taken to stop the flooding, which occurs whenever there is significant rain in the city.

"We are getting complaints of waterlogging, and trees crashing from all over Bengaluru," a Bengaluru civic agency official told PTI.

IMD’s warning for heavy rainfall

Bengaluru on Sunday, May 21 witnessed another round of heavy rainfall along with hail storms in several areas. The Indian Meteorological Department had warned people and informed them that rains are likely to continue in the city for a couple of days.

The heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have caused inconvenience to two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and four-wheeler riders. The roads have been waterlogged due to sudden rain spells creating a ruckus for the commuters.