Infra Has Drastically Improved Op-capability In North East India: Eastern Army Commander

The improvement in the connectivity and associated infrastructure in the North - Eastern frontier in the last couple of decades, has given a major boost to the operations readiness and capability of the armed forces in the eastern theatre, said Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, GOC-in-chief Eastern Command speaking exclusively to Republic TV.

He was in the North-East to partake in the Purvottar Swabhiman Sammelan as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations. The objective was to enhance the ‘bonhomie between the civilians and the armed forces, Lt Gen Kalita stated.

‘Drastic improvement in Op-capability in N-E’

On the issue of reports of the movement of the Chinese along the LAC, He spoke about the scale-up of the operations capability of the Indian armed forces in the North East, “Lot of changes have taken place in the last couple of decades, a lot of infrastructure development has taken place not only in Arunachal but also in other N-E states, in Assam the best infrastructure has been developed. Connectivity in terms of road, communication, airbase, everywhere we see drastic improvement, that obviously enhances our Op-capability.”

Rejecting any possibility of China using Bhutan against India is concerned, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita said India and Bhutan have a centuries-old relationship and there is “no question of using one nation against the other”

People’s support for insurgency in NE has 'died down'

The North East changed a lot over the years said LG Kalita, When I joined the force the area was not that developed. Infrastructure was not developed to the level one could see in the other parts of the country. Most of the states in the Northeast were affected by terrorism and insurgency movements. Now, the peace has returned, and violence parameters have gone down drastically. Only in certain places, some remnants of insurgency are still there. The support of the people for the insurgency movement has died down.”

The Indian Army celebrated the Purvottar Swabhiman Sammelan in the N-E as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, in which many cultural and other activities were organised to engage the armed personnel with the masses, “This is part of the overall gamut of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. There is a need to increase bonhomie among the civilian population and the armed forces. There is a need to change the perception among the common populace about the armed forces. All the activities that we have been doing as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav are to firstly bring the common people closer to the armed forces, celebrate the 75 years of Azadi together and participate together in various events, whether it is an adventure, expedition, cultural events, mountaineering,” and also added the events will culminate with a two-day programme, the focus of which was to highlight the contribution of North East in nation building.

