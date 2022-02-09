Inhaled Nitric Oxide Kills SARS-COV-2 Virus: Study By Amrita Hospital, University

In a study involving doctors from the Amrita Hospital, Kochi, and scientists from the School of Biotechnology at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, a novel intervention for COVID-19 has been explored with the well-known gas Nitric Oxide (NO). This gas has, for many years, been used worldwide for the treatment of medical conditions like the Blue Baby Syndrome and for the treatment of heart or lung transplant patients. The study conducted by the scientists at Amrita hospital found that inhaled Nitric Oxide (iNO) is virucidal and kills the SARS-COV-2 virus, apart from preventing its effective attachment to human host cells.

In the feasibility trial conducted at the hospital, COVID-19 patients who received the iNO therapy recovered faster with lesser complications and zero mortality rates compared to patients who received the standard COVID-19 treatment without iNO.

Speaking on the idea behind conducting trials with this novel treatment, Prof. Geeta Kumar, Dean, Physical Sciences at Amrita Hospital, said, “Our interest in looking at Nitric Oxide as a treatment option for Covid-19 stemmed from an early study conducted by a Swedish group which had suggested that the gas can prove effective in curbing the SARS-COV-2 virus, as it induces biochemical changes which directly affect the spike protein of the virus. This protein is the main culprit in interacting with our body’s receptors and immune system and creating havoc."

The team of experts at Amrita Hospital headed by Dr Aveek Jayant, Dr Thushara Madathil, Dr Dipu T.S, and Dr Merlin Moni, decided to conduct this trial on a small group of Coronavirus patients admitted at Amrita Hospital. Out of the 25 patients selected for the study, 14 were given iNO along with standard treatment for COVID-19, while 11 patients were in the Control standard treatment group. The patients treated with iNO showed a significant drop in their viral load.

According to Dr. Merlin, Infections Diseases Division at Amrita Hospital, "The study by Amrita Hospital successfully demonstrates the putative role of repurposed inhaled Nitric Oxide in hypoxemic COVID-19 patients. The expert panel associated with the study now calls for an extended validation to take this treatment process to the next level.”

“As the global search for an effective remedy against Coronavirus continues, this strategy to use Nitric Oxide as a therapeutic measure has the scope to be a successful, rapid, and affordable game-changer in the fight against the pandemic. It is conceivable that healthcare workers, who are constantly exposed to the coronavirus, could also use this as a prophylactic while treating infected patients,” said Dr Bipin Nair, Dean of Biotechnology at Amrita University. "This approach to repurposing Nitric Oxide has the potential to be an effective preventative, especially in light of the highly infectious nature of the Omicron variant prevalent today," he added.

The expert panel of doctors from Amrita Hospital and scientists from the Amrita School of Biotechnology, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, associated with the study included Dr Aveek Jayant, Head, Dept. of Cardiac Anaesthesiology; Dr Merlin Mony, and Dr Dipu TS, Dept. of Infectious Diseases; Dr Veena Menon, Dept. of Virology, Dr Geetha Kumar and Dr Indulekha Pillai and Dr Bipin Nair, from the Amrita School of Biotechnology; and Dr Georg Gutjahr, from the varsity’s Centre for Research in Analytics & Technologies for Education, Dr Victor Nizet, Professor & Vice Chair for Basic Research at The University of California, San Diego, USA was also closely associated with the study.