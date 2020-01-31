Injured Constable On Nagrota Encounter: 'We Will Neutralize Whoever Pakistan Sends'

Constable Bhom Raj who was injured in the Nagrota attack which killed three terrorists, on Friday, in a Republic TV exclusive, spoke immediately after his surgery stating that the "J&K police was determined to fight militancy." Constable Raj who was part of the force that was stationed at the Nagrota toll plaza was injured after militants from Pakistan who were trying to sneak into the Kashmir valley opened fire at the check post. Soon after, the CRPF along with the J&K police managed to avert a huge crisis by shooting down three terrorists.

Read: Security forces arrest terrorist from Kupwara

Speaking about the attack, constable Bhom Raj said, "Pakistan's failed attempts will continue. Whoever Pakistan keeps sending, we will neutralize them." One of the persons that was caught in the incident is alleged to be the brother of the Pulwama mastermind that killed 40 Indian jawans last year.

Read: Three terrorists killed, policeman injured in encounter near toll plaza in Jammu

"We are determined to fight terrorism in J-K. When I was deployed for the toll plaza duty in the night, we were checking the cars, I was suspicious of this car. When we frisked it, three militants, the driver and the helper came out and attacked us. We fired back and shot them down. Since the J-K police has come into existence we have been determined to fight militancy," said constable Bhom Raj.

Read: 644 terrorists in Guwahati surrender in the presence of CM Sonowal

Nagrota Toll Encounter

The face-off took place around 5 AM when the police team stopped a Srinagar-bound truck carrying the terrorists for inspection near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota, officials said. The Inspector-General of Police, Jammu has said that arms and ammunitions such as AK-47 and grenades have been recovered from the terrorists.

The Director-General of Police has said that the group of 3-4 terrorists had recently infiltrated from the Hiranagar border of Kathua district and the terrorists were on their way to Srinagar when they were intercepted by the police team at the toll plaza.

Read: Shiv Sena questions police's role in Kashmir Valley after Davinder Singh's arrest