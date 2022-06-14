Injured Kashmiri Student Airlifted From Dhaka To AIIMS In Delhi; Father Thanks PM Modi

After his son was airlifted from Dhaka to Delhi, Mohammad Aslam Lone, the father of a student from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri is all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his personal intervention in the matter. This is in concern to Aslam Lone's son Shoaib Lone who met with a car accident while travelling with his friends in Bangladesh's Dhaka.



Shoaib Lone, who is an MBBS student at the Barind Medical College in Dhaka was seriously injured after the accident and was undergoing treatment at a Bangladesh hospital. The intensity of the accident was so severe that two of his co-passengers died on the spot. However, after the intervention of Prime Minister Modi, the student on Monday was airlifted to India by an air ambulance and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre in New Delhi under a team of specialised doctors.

Speaking on the same, Shoaib's father narrated his ordeal and said that Shoaib was taken to the hospital by locals after which the family reached Dhaka following some delay due to visa and other document arrangements. However, the family had to face challenges due to the "language barrier" and "high cost of treatment" in the country.

"The hospital in Bangladesh incurred an expense of Rs.12,00,000 for a 10-day stay in the hospital and there was not much improvement in the condition of my son. We were in great difficulty, however, it was after the Prime Minister's intervention that we were able to bring Shoaib back to India and get him admitted to AIIMS trauma centre", he told ANI.

Father of injured Jammu student salutes PM Modi

Expressing his gratitude towards PM Modi, Aslam lone said,

"I am very grateful to Modi Ji. It is said that giving thanks lessens the value of the deed done but I do not want to be ungrateful. I salute him by standing on one leg. If a country has a leader like this, like the leader we have in Hindustan, where there are such good leaders to take care of, people should not be afraid. I say thanks to PM one crore times. I also thank Raina Ji and all those who helped us".

Notably, the issue came to the notice of Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina when he visited Rajouri. The people known to the family informed him of the situation after which Raina later promised that he will take the matter to the Prime Minister's Office. Speaking to PTI, Raina said that the Prime Minister after receiving the news himself called upon the Indian ambassador to Bangladesh and asked to provide all the necessary assistance to the student's family.

Highly greatfull to our PM Sh @narendramodi G for taking all care of Mr #Shoaib_Lone, an MBBS student from Rajouri J&K who is studying in Bangladesh & unfortunately met with a road accident at Dhaka & is admitted in Hospital. Our ambassador Visited Hospital & assured all support. pic.twitter.com/x6icC2hgrO — Ravinder Raina (@ImRavinderRaina) June 13, 2022

The story was also shared by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on his Twitter handle who wrote, An emotional father thanks PM Narendra Modi Ji, on whose personal intervention his son who met with an accident in Dhaka was airlifted to Delhi. Saluting the PM, he said that any country which has a PM like Modi Ji should not worry about anything."

Speaking about the incident, it was on June 3 when Shoaib Lone, a resident of J&K's Rajouri district met with a serious accident and got severely injured. He was taken to the Ever Care Hospital in Dhaka.

Image: PTI/ANI