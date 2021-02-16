'Injustice Done To Deserving Leaders', Says PM At Maharaja Suheldev Memorial Inauguration

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and for development works on Chittaura Lake in Uttar Pradesh, via video conferencing. The event in UP's Bahraich marks the birth anniversary of Maharaja Suheldev. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath was also present for the occasion.

While greeting the nation on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, PM Modi said that this year the Basant has come with new hopes and new enthusiasm leaving behind the despair of the pandemic.

The Prime Minister further talked about how the history of India is not just what was written by those who enslaved this country and those with a slave mentality. 'India's history is that too which the common people of India have kept in the folk stories of India, that which has been carried forward by generations,' he said.

PM Modi added that it's misfortunate that those who dedicated their lives to protect India were not given the positions they deserved.

"It's a misfortune that those who dedicated their lives to protect India were not given their due position - the position they deserved. The injustice & manipulation done to those who created history, by those who wrote history is being corrected by today's India", he said.

PM Modi stated that as India enters its 75th year of independence, this occasion will be perfect to remember the contribution of Maharaja Suheldev.

Today when India is entering the 75th year of independence, there can be no bigger an occasion to remember & take inspiration from the contribution of such great men (Maharaja Suheldev), their sacrifice, struggle, valour & martyrdom: PM Narendra Modi https://t.co/yaRXqJtQeW — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2021

Maharaja Suheldev Memorial

The complete project will include installation of an equestrian statue of Maharaja Suheldev and development of various tourist amenities like cafeteria, guest house and a children’s park, a government statement said. Maharaja Suheldev’s devotion and service to the country is a source of inspiration for all and with the development of this memorial site, the country will be able to get better acquainted with the heroic saga of Maharaja Suheldev. This would also further enhance the tourist potential of this site and help to create employment, the release added.

PM Modi to Address NASSCOM event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) via video conferencing, on Wednesday. The 29th edition of NTLF is being organised from February 17 to 19. It is the flagship event of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM).

(With ANI Inputs)