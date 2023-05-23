Inmate In Tihar Jail Ends His Life, Hangs Himself In Common Toilet Area

A 26-year-old inmate at Tihar Jail allegedly ended his life by hanging himself, officials said on Tuesday. He was identified as Javed, they said, adding the body has been shifted to a hospital. Around 5 pm on Monday, Javed, who was convicted in a case of robbery registered at Malviya Nagar police station, hanged himself in the common toilet area of central jail number 8/9, a police officer said. An enquiry by judicial magistrate is going on in the matter, he said.