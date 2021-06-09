'Innovative': Noida Scientist's Facial Recognition Technology For Dark Wins DRDO Contest

In another remarkable technological advancement, a Noida based scientist has developed an AI which is capable of identifying a person even if their face is covered or it is a dark environment. Recently, Dr Shivani Verma from the Amity Institute of Space Science and Technology (AISST) submitted her innovation for the ‘Dare to Dream’ innovation contest by the Defense Research and Development Organisations (DRDO), which she won. In the aftermath, DRDO’s Technological Development Fund (TDF) has sought further details into her project proposal within four weeks for grant in aid.

"Once that is approved, the DRDO will provide 90 per cent grant-in-aid on accelerated technology development or project value of up to Rs 10 crore in 24 months," the young scientist was quoted by saying as PTI.

Verma, who is one out of five prize winners in the individual category of the contest, labelled her creation as "AI-based detection of a person based on physiological parameters.” Her concept develops on an intelligent interferencing recognition system based on physiological parameters of a person with built-in high accuracy of recognition, giving it an edge in conditions where biometric and facial recognition technologies are found inadequate. According to Amity University, which hailed its researchers’ creation, AI detection is an “innovative solution” that can enhance security by identifying anti-social elements.

"It is an innovative solution considering the fusion of parameters such as skeletal data, gait, occluded face recognition and movement parameters wherein even if the person is moving in dark space his identity can be identified,” Amity University said. "Any type of disguise, be it a deliberate limp, covering face or manipulating fingerprints won't help the anti-social elements to escape. This would be a very accurate inferencing approach for identifying a person by intelligence agencies, defence organisations, police, etc," it added.

Dare to dream

DRDO Innovation Contest ‘Dare to Dream 2.0’ was launched on the 5th Death Anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who had a vision of self-reliance. The scheme was launched for emerging technologies to promote the individuals & startups for innovation in defence and aerospace technologies in the country after the call of Atma Nirbhar Bharat given by Hon’ble Prime Minister.

Image: Amity University/DRDO/Twitter