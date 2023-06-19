Innovator-activist Sonam Wangchuk On Fast Again To Protect Ladakh's Ecology

Sonam Wangchuk, the Ladakh-based innovator and activist, is on a hunger strike Monday, the same day the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is holding a meeting with civil society members from Ladakh. The meeting is chaired by Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai. The meeting is being attended by three members each from Leh and Kargil. Wangchuk's protest is part of his campaign calling for the protection of the fragile environment of Ladakh.

Speaking to Republic in Leh, Sonam Wangchuk said, "As talks go on, people in all villages of Leh are fasting. For us, the environment is a sincere concern as we belong to a geopolitical region which is extremely sensitive. We want a solution to our issues peacefully without any disturbance or agitation."

Why is Sonam Wangchuk on a fast

"We are hopeful that the agenda will be set on a good note. The aspirations of the people of Ladakh will be prioritised. We mutually accept the agenda to have future talks," Sonam said.

Explaining the demands of the people of Ladakh, he said, "Ladakhis are seeking full statehood, constitutional protections under the sixth schedule, separate Lok Sabha seats for the two districts, and recruitment and job reservation for young people, promises made by the government and this is the right time to fulfill all of them."

This is the second time Wangchuk has gone on a fast with his demands.

The fragility of Ladakh's ecosystem

"One has to understand that Ladakhi ecology is so fragile that it can't take a load of industries. This is the 3rd pole after north and south. The 3rd pole where all glaciers are hosted that feeds 2 billion people. It's easy to destroy the environment to make easy money now, but coming generations will have to pay heavy costs, and with my little move, I'm trying to save future generations," Sonam said.

He added that he is putting himself in pain in the hope of a lasting solution at a time when "people hijack planes in today's world" to grab the government's attention.

Asked about his plans for the future and what he plans to do if no solution is found, Sonam Wangchuk said, "After completing the 7-day fast, my next fast will be for 10 days and will continue to extend it further till demands are met."