Innoviti Appoints Former Visa Leader, Himanshu Sharma As SVP, Issuing Bank Relationship

To catapult its transformation initiatives, Innoviti Technologies (formerly, Innoviti Payment Solutions), India's largest collaborative commerce platform, has appointed Himanshu Sharma as Sr. Vice President of Issuing Bank Relationship.

Sharma will be reporting to the CBO, Amrita Malik and will be based out of Mumbai. He will enhance Innoviti's existing relationship with banks and contribute to new business initiatives.

Sharma brings 17 years of experience in Consulting and Financial Services and is a leader in P&L management, Business Excellence and Sales Transformation. In his previous role, he was the Director of Customer Relationships & Business Development at Visa. He holds an MBA from Hyderabad University.

Amrita Malik, CBO, New Initiatives, Innoviti, said, "Innoviti is continuously forging new relationships with partners and alliances, who form an integral part of our endeavor to build a rich collaborative commerce platform through technology innovation. As we undertake our next phase of transformation, I am delighted to have Himanshu Sharma create new opportunities and lead new ways to further build our relationship within the banking community of India." About Innoviti Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, India.

https://www.innoviti.com Innoviti Technologies (formerly, Innoviti Payment Solutions) is India's largest provider of collaborative commerce solutions to Enterprise merchants with a 76% market share of all purchases being paid for digitally in this segment. Innoviti's vision is to help people make better purchase decisions by providing better purchase options. The company processes over 10B$ of purchases from over 2000+ cities with a volume throughput per installation that is 2X of the country's average. Bessemer Venture Partners, USA, FMO, Netherlands, Panthera Growth Partners, Singapore, Alumni Ventures, USA, Catamaran Ventures, and Patni Advisors are investors in the company. The company has 6 patents awarded with 21 more filed. Innoviti is the winner of Mastercard's Innovation Wizards Award, Reliance's Most Promising Growth Consumer Finance Award and Deloitte Fastest Growing Companies in Asia award in 2020.

Media Contact: Sumanth C A sumanth.airani@innoviti.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1041869/Innoviti_Logo.jpg (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)