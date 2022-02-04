INS Aditya Provides Prompt Medical Assistance To Injured Fisherman Onboard Boat In Goa

An injured fisherman was provided with prompt medical assistance by INS Aditya while he was onboard fishing boat Mahonnathan about 75 nautical miles west of Goa on Thursday. The fisherman had suffered fractures with crush injuries on the fingers of his right hand, informed PRO Defence, Mumbai.

INS Aditya provides prompt medical assistance to fisherman

INS Aditya provided prompt medical assistance to a critically injured fisherman onboard fishing boat Mahonnathan about 75 nm west of Goa yesterday. The fisherman had suffered fractures with crush injuries on the fingers of his right hand: PRO Defence, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/rraQJ560T2 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

Indian Coast Guard saves seven fishermen stranded at high seas

Earlier, on January 2, 2022, ICG had coordinated and rescued seven stranded fishermen of IFB SREE 190 nautical miles away from Chennai through an operation that began on December 31, 2021. ICG Dornier aircraft had identified and located the boat. The fishing boat was reportedly adrift due to engine failure.

India successfully flight tests Rafale-Marine for INS Vikrant in Goa

Meanwhile, the marine version of the French-made Rafale fighter jet was successfully flight-tested at a shore-based facility in Goa where conditions similar to that on the indigenously-developed aircraft carrier INS Vikrant were simulated, a top diplomat said.

The Rafale-M is pitted against the US-made Super Hornet- both of which are being evaluated for a possible purchase by the Indian Navy for deployment on the 44,000-tonne INS Vikrant that is undergoing trials in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal for likely commissioning in August.

"Tests were done to check its (Rafale-Marine's) take-off (capability) from the deck of your (India's) carrier and it has done very well," Frech Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain told journalists on Tuesday evening here in a free-wheeling conversation.

The Rafale-M jet was tested for 12 days last month at Goa's INS Hansa facility using a 283 metre mock ski-jump facility, Lenain added.

India's new aircraft carrier has been designed as a ski-jump launch ship, different from many other such carriers, which use a catapult launch for their jets. The aircraft selected by the Indian Navy consequently must be capable of taking off in this fashion, carrying all weapon systems and full fuel load. Boeing's Super Hornet or F/A-18 jet, which is also being offered to India, is expected to undergo similar tests at INS Hansa next month. The suppliers have made modifications to both Rafale-M and Super Hornet to make them suitable for the Indian order, defence sources said.

(With agency inputs)