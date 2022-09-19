INS Ajay Decommissioned After 32 Years Of Yeoman Service Safeguarding The Nation's Coast

INS Ajay was decommissioned on September 19 at the Naval dockyard in Mumbai after imparting 32 years of glorious service to the nation. During the decommissioning ceremony, the national flag, naval ensign and the decommissioning pennant of the ship were lowered for the last time at sunset, signifying the end of the ship's commissioned service in a traditional manner.

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command was the Chief Guest of the ceremony while Vice Admiral AG Thapliyal AVSM Bar (Retd), the first Commanding Officer of the ship was the Guest of Honour.

INS Ajay (P34) of 23rd Patrol Vessel Squadron, under the operational control of #FOMA, will be decommissioned at Naval Dockyard #Mumbai, on 19 Sep 22, after rendering 32 years of glorious service to the #IndianNavy.@DefenceMinindia@SpokespersonMoD@indiannavy@IndiannavyMedia pic.twitter.com/FxkumNN3YA — Western Naval Command (@IN_WNC) September 16, 2022

Illustrious service of INS Ajay, the ‘submarine hunter’

P34, given the name ‘INS Ajay’ in 1961, served as an Abhay-class corvette in the Indian Navy’s 23rd Patrol Vessel Squadron under the operational control of the Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area (FOMA). The vessel was classified as an anti-submarine warfare corvette of the Indian Navy under the Western Naval Command.

The ship was commissioned on January 24, 1990 at Poti, Georgia in the erstwhile Soviet Union. During her 32-year long service, the vessel successfully carried out its principal duty of safeguarding the nation’s coastline while actively engaging in anti-submarine operations.

Additionally, INS Ajay had proved her mettle in various key naval operations that include Operation Talwar during the Kargil conflict with Pakistan in 1999 and Operation Parakram of the 2001-2002 India-Pakistan stand-off. The ship was again deployed in the aftermath of the Uri attack in 2017 to defend the nation against any misadventure by the adversary.

INS Ajay was also known by the name ‘the submarine hunter’ due to its formidable armament of long-range torpedoes and anti-submarine rockets.

The decommissioning ceremony was attended by over 400 personnel from all three services of the Indian armed forces that included Flag Officers, senior officers from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Coast Guard as well. Officers and men of the commissioning crew, crew of previous commissions as well as the ship’s present crew and families were also among the attendees. The Chief Guest addressed the gathering present at the ceremony, highlighting the invaluable service rendered by the ship.

Image: Twitter/@PRODefNgp