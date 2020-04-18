INS Angre: 20 Sailors Of Indian Navy Test Positive, Officials Initiate COVID-19 Protocols

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has shaken the world to its core, 20 sailors of the Indian Navy on Friday, April 17 tested positive for COVID-19 at INS Angre in Mumbai. According to sources, COVID-19 protocols have been initiated at the establishment.

Further sources stated that the Indian Navy will issue an official statement on Saturday morning. The INS Angre is a support establishment under the Western Command in Mumbai.

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 11,616 active cases of coronavirus in the country. While 452 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,767 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day.

(Image Credits: Indian Navy Representational)

