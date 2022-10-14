INS Arihant Successfully Carries Out Launch Of Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile

India successfully tested 'Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile' (SLBM) by the nuclear submarine INS Arihant in the Bay of Bengal on Friday, October 14, the Ministry of Defence said.

According to the Ministry of Defence spokesperson, Bharat Bhushan Babu, the SLBM was tested to a predetermined range and impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with high accuracy, validating all operational and technological parameters.

"INS Arihant carried out a successful launch of a Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) on October 14, 2022. The missile was tested to a predetermined range and impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with very high accuracy. All operational and technological parameters of the weapon system have been validated," a statement from a press release of the Ministry of Defence read.

"The successful user training launch of the SLBM by INS Arihant is significant to prove crew competency and validate the SSBN programme, a key element of India’s nuclear deterrence capability," the statement further added. According to the Defence Ministry, a robust, survivable and assured retaliatory capability is in keeping with India’s policy to have ‘Credible Minimum Deterrence‘ that underpins the country's ‘No First Use’ commitment.

It is pertinent to mention that INS Arihant is Strategic Strike Nuclear Submarine that was launched in 2009 by then PM Manmohan Singh. In 2016, PM Modi commissioned INS Arihant into the Indian Navy, thus completing India's nuclear triad- the capability to fire nuclear weapons from land, air and sea.