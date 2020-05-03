Navy Personnel At INS Hansa Form 'human Chain' To Show Gratitude To COVID Warriors; Watch

In a major display of gratitude by the Armed Forces to the COVID-19 warriors on Sunday, 1500 Indian Navy personnel at Indian Naval Ship (INS) Hansa, Goa formed a 'human chain' on its runway to express their appreciation and gratitude to the frontline warriors for their unwavering commitment in the fight against the Coronavirus. The human chain gave out the message "India salutes Corona warriors".

Armed forces to salute COVID warriors throughout the day

On Friday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs - Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria addressed the media and informed that the Armed Forces have planned a series of special activities as a tribute to healthcare workers, law enforcement, delivery personnel and media fighting the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday announced that the three services will carry out a series of activities to thank the "Corona Warriors". Military bands will play "patriotic tunes" outside various civil hospitals treating Coronavirus patients to express gratitude to doctors, nurses and paramedics, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Separately, Indian Navy helicopters would shower petals on hospitals treating coronavirus patients at Mumbai, Goa, Kochi and Vizag between 10 AM and 10:30 AM.

Navy officials said the Western Naval Command will illuminate five naval ships from 7:30 PM to 11:59 PM off Gateway of India in Mumbai. They would display banners like "India Salutes Corona Warriors" and will sound the siren of the ships and fire flares at 7:30 PM at anchorage.

