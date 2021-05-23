INS Jalashwa Arrives At Visakhapatnam With COVID-19 Medical Aid From Brunei & Singapore

As part of the ongoing COVID Relief Operation 'Samudra Setu II’ launched by the Indian Navy, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Jalashwa arrived in Visakhapatnam on Sunday with critical COVID relief consignment including oxygen cylinders and ventilators from Brunei and Singapore. INS Jalawsha reached with 18 cryogenic oxygen tanks and other critical COVID care material including 3,650 oxygen cylinders and 39 ventilators from Brunei and Singapore.

"Operation Samudra Setu II - INS Jalashwa arrives Visakhapatnam with Critical COVID Relief Consignment including oxygen cylinders and ventilator from Brunei and Singapore," said the Indian Navy.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Navy said that the COVID relief materials including oxygen containers and ventilators were facilitated by the Indian Missions and the consignments are being handed over to Government agencies in various States and NGOs.

INS Trikand

Meanwhile, INS Trikand reached Mumbai today with 40 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from Qatar-- with two Liquid Med O2 (LMO) containers of 20 MT each & 100 O2 cylinders. According to the Navy, INS Trikand is part of seven ships deployed for COVID relief Operation 'Samudra Setu II' for shipment of Liquid Medical Oxygen and associated medical equipment from friendly foreign countries in the Persian Gulf and southeast Asia.

The Indian Navy said, "Indian Navy assets continue to remain deployed on multiple missions in support of nation's fight against COVID-19, search and rescue for Cyclone Taukate and in readiness for Cyclone Yaas."

Similarly, on May 10, INS Airavat arrived in Visakhapatnam with eight cryogenic oxygen tanks and approximately 4,000 oxygen cylinders along with other critical medical equipment/supplies from Singapore.

Operation Samudra Setu-II

Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu-II to augment the ongoing national mission for meeting oxygen requirements in view of the surge in cases of COVID-19. Seven Indian Navy Ships has been deployed under this operation- Kolkata, Kochi, Talwar, Tabar, Trikand, Jalashwa, and Airavat. Indian Navy also has the surge capability, to deploy more ships when the need arises to further the nation's fight against COVID-19. It is pertinent that the ships are combat-ready and capable of meeting any contingency in keeping with the attributes of the versatility of sea power.

#IndianNavy launches Operation #SamudraSetu_II to augment ongoing national mission #OxygenExpress.

Operation Samudra Setu was launched last year by the Navy and around 4000 Indian citizens stranded in neighbouring countries, amidst COVID 19 outbreak, were successfully repatriated back to India.

COVID-19 Situation in India

As per the Union Health Ministry, India reported 2,40,842 new COVID-19 cases, 3,55,102 discharges & 3,741 deaths in last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,65,30,132

Total discharges: 2,34,25,467

Death toll: 2,99,266

Active cases: 28,05,399

Total vaccination: 19,50,04,184

