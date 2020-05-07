INS Jalashwa Enters Maldives' Male Port To Evacuate Indians Stranded Amid To Covid; WATCH

INS Jalashwa on Thursday entered Male port for the first phase under Operation Samudra Setu to repatriate Indians from the Maldives, informed High Commission of India in the Maldives. The 16,900-tonne INS Jalashwa, the country’s second-largest warship after aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, apart from its crew can carry around 8,00 to 1,000 people. The embarkation of the citizens would commence from Friday.

First phase under Operation Samudra Setu

#WATCH INS Jalashwa entering Male port for the first phase under Operation Samudra Setu to repatriate Indians from Maldives: High Commission of India in Maldives. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/qoNPB9pioZ — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

Indian Navy in an official statement on Tuesday said that three Naval warships have sailed out to bring back Indian citizens from Maldives and United Arab Emirates (UAE) who are stranded due to Coronavirus pandemic. These warships include INS Jalashwa, INS Magar and INS Shardul and these will return to Kochi.

'Total 14 warships have been readied'

Defence Spokesperson Commander Sridhar Warrier informed that INS Jalashwa sailed from Visakhapatnam a few days ago from the east coast to the west coast. "Total 14 warships have been readied for evacuating Indian citizens from the Gulf and other countries," he added. The 16,900-tonne INS Jalashwa, the country’s second-largest warship after aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, apart from its crew can carry around 8,00 to 1,000 people.

INS Jalashwa deployed off Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for the Maldives on Monday night, the Spokesman said. While INS Shardul diverted to Dubai to evacuate the expatriates, he added. INS Magar and INS Shardul are Southern Naval Command ships, while INS Jalashwa is from Eastern Naval Command.

In a major relief for Indians stranded abroad, the Centre on Monday announced that their travel will be arranged via aircraft and naval ships in a phased manner. It added that the Indian High Commissions and embassies are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. However, it clarified that this facility is available on payment-basis and will begin in a phased manner on May 7.

