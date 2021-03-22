INS Jalashwa reaches Madagascar with humanitarian aid for drought affected region

The Indian Navy ship INS Jalashwa reached the port of Ehoala in Madagascar today to deliver 1,000 metric tonnes of rice and 10,000 tablets of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in order to help Madagascar authorities tackle the ongoing drought in the southern part of the country. According to a press release, Indian ambassador Abhay Kumar will hand over the humanitarian aid to the Prime Minister of Madagascar Christian Ntsay in an official ceremony on March 23. Earlier this month, Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with his counterpart in Madagascar, where he promised to provide assistance to the country in handling the natural disaster.

On March 14, INS Jalashwa had arrived at Port Anjouan, Comoros to deliver 1,000 metric tonnes of rice. On March 15, an official ceremony was held to hand over the humanitarian aid to the government of Comoros on behalf of the Indian government. The ceremony was attended by Comoros Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal. INS Jalashwa’s Commanding Officer Captain Pankaj Chauhan handed over the aid on behalf of the Indian government. Last year, the Indian Navy had delivered medical consignment to Comoros and also deployed a medical team to provide assistance for dengue fever related emergencies.

India's vision SAGAR

Both Madagascar and Comoros are key allies of New Delhi in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). India has always stepped-up to help countries in the region as it continues to provide humanitarian aid in times of need, highlighting the importance accorded by India to IOR nations. On March 20, Indian Navy ship INS Shardul arrived at port of Antsiranana in Madagascar, underscoring the deepening defence ties between both nations. Last year, INS Shardul had visited Madagascar carrying 600 tonnes of rice to provide assistance to flood victims.

The supply of humanitarian aid to Indian Ocean Region is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision SAGAR, also known as Security and Growth for All in the Region. In August last year, the Indian government sent heavy equipment to Mauritius to help authorities clear the massive oil spill in the Indian Ocean, which posed huge risks to marine environment.

