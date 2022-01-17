INS Khukri Reaches Diu After Decommissioning From 32 Years Of Glorious Service To Nation

The first indigenously built missile corvette, INS Khukri, on Sunday reached Diu after it was decommissioned from 32-years service in December. The lead vessel of her class will be formally handed over to the Diu administration on January 26 and then it will be available for public viewing, informed the Union Territory's (UT) Collector Saloni Rai. The Indian naval ship was named after a previous ship lost in combat during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Daman & Diu: INS Khukri, first indigenously built missile corvette that was decommissioned after 32 years of service in December last year, reached Diu on Sunday



"Diu administration will get it formally on Jan 26 & will be available for public viewing," Collector Saloni Rai said pic.twitter.com/Hamt7UeuAK — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

It is to mention that INS Khukri was launched on December 3, 1986. During her 32 year career, the ship was commanded by 28 officers and traversed a distance of over 6,44,897 nautical miles, a distance equivalent to travelling the world 30 times. The naval ship had the capacity to carry HAL Chetak, four P-20M, two Strela-2M, and one AK-176 gun. It was also equipped with MR 352 Pozitiv-E radar, Garpun-Bal radar and Bharat 1245 navigation radar.

INS Khukri decommissioned after 32-yrs service

The first indigenously built corvette was erected by Mazagon Dock shipbuilders and commissioned in August 1989. INS Khukri was in service under the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. INS Khukri was affiliated with the Gorkha Brigade of the Indian Army and Lieutenant General PN Ananthanarayanan. He is the president of the Gorkha Brigade.

The ship was commissioned by then Defence Minister Krishna Kant Pant, Sudha Mulla, wife of late Captain Mahendra Nath Mulla and now-retired Vice Admiral Sanjeev Bhasin. It is pertinent to mention that Capt. Mulla was the commanding officer of the previous INS Khukri that sank after PNS Hangor homed two torpedoes. The captain went down with his ship.

On December 23, the Sun finally set on INS Khukri when it was decommissioned after 32-years of service to the nation.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)