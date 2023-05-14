Last Updated:

INS Mormugao Aces Maiden Brahmos Supersonic Missile Test Fire | WATCH

The INS Mormugao is named after the port city of Goa and it took its first sortie on December 19, 2021, when the state celebrated its 60 years of independence.

General News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
INS Mormugao

INS Mormugao is the indigenously made guided missile destroyer and fired the Brahmos supersonic missile for a successful test fire. (Image: Twitter/@IndianNavy)


The INS Mormugao on Sunday, May 14 aced its maiden missile test, the Indian Navy revealed. INS Mormugao, an indigenously-made guided missile destroyer, successfully test-fired the Brahmos supersonic missile. "INS Mormugao, the latest guided-missile Destroyer, successfully hit the 'Bulls Eye' during her maiden Brahmos Supersonic cruise missile firing. The ship and her potent weapon, both indigenous, mark another shining symbol of Aatmanirbharta and Indian Navy's firepower at sea," an official statement from the Navy read. 

About the INS Mormugao

The INS Mormugao is named after the port city of Goa and it took its first sortie on December 19, 2021, when the state celebrated its 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule. Measuring 163 metres in length, and 17 metres in breadth, the destroyer has a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and is regarded as one of the most potent warships to have been constructed in India. It is propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines, in a Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) configuration, capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots. It also has enhanced stealth features resulting in a reduced Radar Cross Section (RCS).

READ | INS Vikrant gets back its ‘original’ 1961 bell as gift from retired navy officer

According to the Ministry of Defence, it is also packed with sophisticated 'state of the art' weapons and sensors such as Surface-to-Surface Missile and Surface-to-Air Missiles. Fitted with a modern Surveillance Radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship, the ship has Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities provided by the indigenously-developed Rocket Launchers, Torpedo Launchers and ASW helicopters. INS Mormugao is also equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions. 

READ | First batch of stranded Indians leave violence-hit Sudan in naval ship INS Sumedha
READ | Operation Kaveri: Fifth batch with stranded 297 Indians board INS Teg from Port Sudan
READ | Indian Navy's oldest indigenous LST (L), INS Magar decommissioned after 36 yrs of service
First Published:
COMMENT