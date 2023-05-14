INS Mormugao Aces Maiden Brahmos Supersonic Missile Test Fire | WATCH

The INS Mormugao on Sunday, May 14 aced its maiden missile test, the Indian Navy revealed. INS Mormugao, an indigenously-made guided missile destroyer, successfully test-fired the Brahmos supersonic missile. "INS Mormugao, the latest guided-missile Destroyer, successfully hit the 'Bulls Eye' during her maiden Brahmos Supersonic cruise missile firing. The ship and her potent weapon, both indigenous, mark another shining symbol of Aatmanirbharta and Indian Navy's firepower at sea," an official statement from the Navy read.

#IndianNavy's latest indigenous guided missile Destroyer #INSMormugao successfully carried out her maiden #Brahmos Supersonic cruise missile firing. The ship & her potent weapon, are a shining symbol of India's #AatmaNirbharta & Navy's firepower at sea@PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/ifFAI15hcF May 14, 2023

About the INS Mormugao

The INS Mormugao is named after the port city of Goa and it took its first sortie on December 19, 2021, when the state celebrated its 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule. Measuring 163 metres in length, and 17 metres in breadth, the destroyer has a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and is regarded as one of the most potent warships to have been constructed in India. It is propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines, in a Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) configuration, capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots. It also has enhanced stealth features resulting in a reduced Radar Cross Section (RCS).

According to the Ministry of Defence, it is also packed with sophisticated 'state of the art' weapons and sensors such as Surface-to-Surface Missile and Surface-to-Air Missiles. Fitted with a modern Surveillance Radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship, the ship has Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities provided by the indigenously-developed Rocket Launchers, Torpedo Launchers and ASW helicopters. INS Mormugao is also equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions.