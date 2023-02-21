INS Nireekshak Awarded 'On The Spot' CNS Unit Citation For Undertaking The Deepest Salvage

The Indian Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar awarded INS Nireekshak 'on the spot' Unit Citation on 20 February in addition to commendations to the ship’s crew. The development came amid CNS Admiral Kumar’s visit to Kochi where he interacted with INS Nireekshak’s crew including the diving team of the ship. Notably, INS Nireekshak was involved in deep-sea salvage operations in the Arabian Sea where the ship’s diving team conducted a dive to a depth of 219 meters (about twice the height of the Statue of Liberty).

“This is the deepest salvage carried out in the country's waters,” the Indian Ministry of Defence said in a release. The Indian Navy Chief commended the ship and its crew on the safe and successful conduct of salvage operations “under most challenging circumstances.” Admiral R Hari Kumar further complimented INS Nireekshak’s dedicated efforts in the conduct of deep diving operations and exhorted “the undaunted spirit of the ‘Men Behind the Machine’.

INS Nireekshak paid homage to INS Khukri

The Indian Navy recently paid a unique tribute to honour the ultimate sacrifice of the brave INS Khukri and her crew on 11 February. The tribute accounted for a wreath-laying ceremony underwater at the final resting place of INS Khukri. The gesture was in eternal gratitude to the ship which was lost during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Image: PIB (INS Nireekshak's dive captured on Cam)

Notably, INS Nireekshak conducted a solemn dive off the Gujarat coast and paid homage to the ship named after the curved dagger of the indomitable Gorkhas by laying a wreath at a depth of 80 meters. As per the Indian Navy, the deep-sea diving team from INS Nireekshak placed three wreaths on the lost ship, “One on behalf of the survivors and families of those lost, the second on behalf of all ranks of the Indian Navy and the third on behalf of the Operational Commander, the Commander-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.”

INS Khukri sank on the night of 9 December 1971 during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. A total of 18 officers of the Indian Navy and 176 sailors went down with the Khukri. INS Khukri’s Commanding Officer Captain Mahendra Nath Mulla displayed the highest ethos of the Indian Navy and courageously stayed on the ship’s bridge as Khukri went down. Captain Mahendra Nath Mulla was later awarded the Mahavir Chakra posthumously.

Built by Mazgaon Shipbuilders in 1985, INS Nireekshak is a Dive Support and Submarine Rescue Vessel of the Indian Navy. The ship has served the Indian Navy since 1989 and was commissioned in 1995. Notably, Nireekshak has been part of various diving operations and holds the record for the deepest dive carried out in the country to a depth of 257 meters.

In the Indian Navy, a Unit Citation is a collective award given to an entire unit, such as a ship or a squadron, to recognize the exceptional performance or outstanding service of the unit as a whole. It is awarded for exceptional achievements in operations, maintenance, or other aspects of service. The Unit Citation is a high honour and is usually only awarded for significant accomplishments that reflect credit on the unit and the Indian Navy as a whole.